As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Upped Position; First National Trust Co Position in Hershey Co (HSY) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 146,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,065 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.84M, up from 714,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 80.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,052 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 598,949 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 125,058 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 778,651 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca accumulated 0.02% or 4,472 shares. Caprock Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,711 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.38% or 45,765 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,232 shares. Millennium Limited Company holds 1.65 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Becker Cap Management Incorporated owns 7,355 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 19,771 shares. Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Asset Management LP reported 1,314 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 371,700 shares to 419,200 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 67,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,555 shares to 41,823 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,678 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. Buck Michele had sold 1,500 shares worth $162,285.