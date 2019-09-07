As Honeywell (HON) Valuation Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted by $1.40 Million Its Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $3.22 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 26,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, down from 250,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hilton Mngmt Lc reported 769 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt holds 2.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,397 shares. Pictet North America Advisors owns 11,050 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 88,801 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 30,784 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 69,407 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Connable Office stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wade G W And Inc invested 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Ohio-based Lifeplan Finance Group has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Broderick Brian C holds 1.12% or 25,576 shares. Reliant Lc owns 31,283 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 2.11% or 58,883 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 18.62 million shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,648 shares to 344,269 shares, valued at $27.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 22,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares to 417,018 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,092 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

