As Honeywell (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Lowered by $690,776 Its Position; Envestnet Asset Management Maintains Stake in Crh Plc (CRH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 128,668 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 133,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 33,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 135,497 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 101,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 387,966 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 05/03/2018 CMA SERVED INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER ON CRH PURCHASE OF TARMAC; 25/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS EXPECTS THIS YEAR TO BE THE BOTTOM FOR PHILIPPINES BUSINESS, RETURNING TO PROFIT IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 31/05/2018 – CRH: New Division Combines Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution and Americas Products Divisions; 25/04/2018 – CRH EUR 1bn Shr Buyback Program Result of Strong Balance Sheet; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – IN EUROPE, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF H1 2017, AMERICAS IN LINE, ASIA BEHIND; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting 300 Basis Points Improvement in Ebitda Margin by 2021; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH CFO SAYS WAGE INFLATION IN U.S. STILL MODEST ENOUGH AT 3-4 PCT, MAIN CHALLENGE IS AVAILABILITY OF LABOUR; 02/05/2018 – CRH: Phase 1 to Start May 2, End by Aug 22; 25/04/2018 – CRH: 2H Like-for-like EBITDA Is Expected to Come in Ahead of Previous Year Barring Weather Events

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.