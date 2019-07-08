As Honeywell (HON) Market Value Rose, Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $690,776; Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose While Calamos Advisors Lowered Stake by $12.41 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,668 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 133,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.45M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 295,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.66M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 5.97M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/04/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$12 FROM C$13; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Says Buy Aussie Bonds, Sell the Currency; 30/05/2018 – EmpreasDisCom Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Effective Tax Rate From Continuing Ops 20.9%; 07/03/2018 – GORMAN SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN HIRING FORMER TRUMP ADVISER GARY COHN; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Paz George.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

