As Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed by $2.98 Million Its Stake; Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position Has Boosted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 2.88M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 110,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,936 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 409,138 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 08/04/2018 – Motor racing-Gasly lost for words after fourth place finish; 21/03/2018 – Motorsport: Dovizioso in talks with Honda and Suzuki; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Yutaka Giken 7229.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/04/2018 – Waymo Isn’t Slowing Down: Pact With Honda Could Include Delivery; 25/05/2018 – Honda Named in Autotrader’s ’10-Best Non-luxury CPO Programs for 2018′; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 2,604 shares stake. 32,320 are held by Broderick Brian C. Greenleaf Trust owns 16,432 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Autus Asset Management Llc has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.12% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.46% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,613 shares. Axa owns 542,639 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 7,688 were accumulated by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.19% or 71,671 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bath Savings accumulated 6,841 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,907 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 23,274 shares to 306,420 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,563 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 404,832 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (NASDAQ:MMLP).