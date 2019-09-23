As Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Share Price Declined, Scotia Capital Has Trimmed by $440,125 Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 273,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60M, up from 251,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 11.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 11,588 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299,000, down from 29,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 502,370 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Yutaka Giken 7229.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 04/04/2018 – VW bets on Brazil rebound with SUV, Honda remains cautious; 15/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED ON ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF HONDA MOTOR FOR “INTERLOCKING BRAKE SUPPORT STRUCTURE FOR SADDLE-TYPE VEHICLE”; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 23/05/2018 – HONDA TO JOINTLY DEVELOP EV BATTERIES W/ CHINA’S CATL: NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA TO INTRODUCE 3 NEW MODELS THIS FISCAL: HYODA; 29/03/2018 – Richland Source: Johnson named a nominee for Honda Division II Athlete Of The Year award; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 27/03/2018 – Honda to Trim Production of Its Flagship Sedan

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,433 shares to 30,671 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.61B for 7.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Honda’s Shares Jumped 13.7% in January – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is The Asia Region Driving Honda Motors’ Growth? – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Honda’s 3.5% Dividend Yield a Safe Bet? – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honda: 3.5%+ Yield Will Attract Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

