As Honda Motor Company LTD (Adr) (HMC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Position by $3.88 Million; Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) by $8.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 751,512 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (HMC) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 143,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.27M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 327,436 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 29/03/2018 – Automakers keep wary on eye on tariff impact, possible trade war; 15/03/2018 – Honda Marine Science Foundation Supports New Projects Focused on “Living Shorelines” Along West Coast; 20/05/2018 – China Daily: Dongfeng Honda-built CR-Vs recalled for lubricant issues; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, UNIT OF CO AMENDED ( FIFTH AMENDMENT) ITS C$1.6 BLN ($1.3 BLN) SECOND AMENDED, CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 9 RUPEES PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 15/03/2018 – Soccer-Japan recall Honda for World Cup tune-ups, Okazaki omitted; 02/04/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA – GAKU NAKANISHI JOINS AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 27/05/2018 – HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY UNVEILS HONDAJET ELITE

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Property Mexico by 338,083 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 16.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.18 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 6.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,514.29% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk (NYSE:MS) by 15,000 shares to 239,721 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,602 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS).