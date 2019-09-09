As Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Share Price Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Increased Holding; Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Mid America Apartment Communities Reit (MAA) as Market Value Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 680,220 shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 24/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU: POSSIBLE U.S. AUTO TARIFFS ARE CLEARLY LINKED TO NAFTA TALKS, SAYS CANNOT SEE LINK BETWEEN AUTO TARIFFS, NATIONAL SECURITY; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 1.06 TRLN YEN (+71.8 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 570.00 BLN YEN (-46.2 %); 07/03/2018 – GENEVA – JAGUAR LAND ROVER TAMO.NS CEO TELLS REUTERS THAT BREXIT CONTINGENCY PLANNING IS COSTING “TWO-DIGIT MILLIONS OF POUNDS” WHICH IS “WASTED”; 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 17/05/2018 – Honda sharpens focus on China with factory move; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-Honda Cars India set for management reshuffle – Financial Express; 07/03/2018 – JAGUAR LAND ROVER CEO SAYS IF THERE IS A POST-BREXIT DIVERGENCE IN VEHICLE STANDARDS BETWEEN UK AND EU, IT WOULD BE A FALL BACK TO THE MIDDLE AGES; 05/04/2018 – WORKERS AT MONCTON HONDA VOTE TO STRIKE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Mid America Apartment Communities Reit (MAA) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 8,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 112,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 121,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mid America Apartment Communities Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 337,718 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,394 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CNBC Takes Closer Look At Auto Stocks Amid Trade War Concerns – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Motors’ Cruise AV Unit Gets Another Valuation Boost – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy A Honda? You Bet It Is – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2018. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honda: 3.5%+ Yield Will Attract Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 6 Stocks Could Be Tomorrow’s High-Yield Stars – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $172.71M for 20.90 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.