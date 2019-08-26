As Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Market Value Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Raised Its Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Upped Holding by $1.56 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 916,346 shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 01/05/2018 – American Honda Reports April Sales Results; 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 10/05/2018 – Honda’s April China vehicle sales -8.8pct y/y; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS U.S. MOVE ON POSSIBLE AUTO TARIFFS “ON EVEN FLIMSIER LOGICAL GROUNDS” THAN ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP – FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED TRANCHE B COMMITMENT TERMINATION DATE FROM MARCH 24, 2022 TO MARCH 24, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Honda Offers 2018 Clarity Electric Monthly Lease Payment of $199; 15/03/2018 – Honda Marine Science Foundation Supports New Projects Focused on “Living Shorelines” Along West Coast; 13/03/2018 – Global Autoparts Market Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Honda Motor, Denso, and Mitsubishi Motors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 117,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 108,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,694 shares to 71,447 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,135 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 323,517 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Citizens Natl Bank & Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Private Advisor Llc accumulated 6,248 shares. 46,150 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Hillsdale has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 90,287 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Johnson Fin Group Inc holds 5,890 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Family Firm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 3 shares. Bb&T owns 59,726 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.36% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 14,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

