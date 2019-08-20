As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Value Rose, Matarin Capital Management Lowered Position by $375,700; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Its Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 164,550 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 28,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 19,088 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30,517 shares to 138,244 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 43,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 65,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 45,336 shares. 226,236 are owned by Oppenheimer Close Ltd Llc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,400 shares. 32,300 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 8,731 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.11% or 176,514 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com accumulated 866,915 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 57,284 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 1.47% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 401,730 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 99,914 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Bessemer Grp reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Private Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.86% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 10,049 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 72,872 shares. 16,400 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Fmr has 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3.45M shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 4,395 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 12,149 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,661 shares. 40,610 are held by Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pnc Group stated it has 3,526 shares. Blair William And Communications Il holds 0.01% or 19,270 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 96,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).