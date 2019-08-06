As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Shares Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Position by $507,200; M Kraus & Company Increases Stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP)

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 79,419 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 20,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 176,514 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 156,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2,118 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 65,521 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc stated it has 26,900 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,995 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 7,214 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 4,609 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd reported 866,915 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 53,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fsi Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,741 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 166,450 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Ameriprise Inc owns 27,159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,120 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 15,223 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 5,882 shares to 11,250 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 53,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,266 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

