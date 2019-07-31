As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Share Value Declined, Matarin Capital Management Lowered Stake; As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Raised Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.82 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 28,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 25,114 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Robecosam Ag invested in 42,914 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 289,570 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 42,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,811 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.8% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 4,552 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 1.28 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3.27 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.2% or 85.78M shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 200 shares. 62,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Lc. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.35% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 93,716 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 24,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Inc holds 13,010 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Matarin Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 897 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,383 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Blackrock. 37,054 are owned by D E Shaw &. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 204 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. 8,731 are owned by Voya Investment Limited Liability Co. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 6,840 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 4,904 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 38,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeTrust: When Tangible Book Value (TBV) Isn’t Worth TBV; -23% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2016, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces the Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paula C. Labian Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.