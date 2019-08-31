As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Holding by $310,175; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Concho Res Com (CXO) Position by $6.20 Million; Shares Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (CXO) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 56,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 417,039 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.28M, up from 360,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 2.16M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 12,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 649,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, down from 661,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 44,855 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 156,237 shares. Ameritas Investment, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 12,600 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Fsi Gp Limited Com invested in 20,741 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,174 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 99,914 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 9,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 27,159 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 57,284 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 103,995 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Ever Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Appointment of New Director – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,886 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $367.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,072 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,349 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $151.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,867 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc. to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.