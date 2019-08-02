As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Market Valuation Rose, Paradice Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.33 Million; Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined While Valinor Management Boosted Its Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 19,010 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 2.09M shares traded or 75.14% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,055 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 36,717 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 401,730 shares. Fsi Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 8,198 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Citigroup has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Foundry Prtn reported 0.17% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 204 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 44,855 were accumulated by White Pine Lc. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bank Hires Thomas Goins as EVP, Consumer Banking Executive – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $73.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 189,657 shares. Fil Limited reported 14 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 27,679 shares. Granahan Inv Inc Ma reported 0.19% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fort LP has invested 0.28% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Asset Management One Limited reported 51,694 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,200 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 2,653 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il invested 2.81% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rmb Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 317,840 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ci Invs owns 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 42,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 28,343 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bamco reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).