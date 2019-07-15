As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Brave Warrior Advisors Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $5.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 12,927 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.05M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 23,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 649,089 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 864,618 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 11,100 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 866,915 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 26,219 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 37,054 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 7,214 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). American Intll Gru has 10,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 19,205 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Prospector Ltd Liability Company accumulated 119,790 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 45,336 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $74.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paula C. Labian Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. and TriSummit Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces the Authorization of New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeTrust Bank to Open Commercial Loan Production Office in Greensboro, N.C. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2017.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Job Management Improvements Ease and Quicken Dice Client Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Finance invested in 3.77% or 178,775 shares. Moreover, Westpac Corp has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 61,071 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 183,805 shares. Asset Management Advisors Lc owns 73,810 shares. Manchester Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,009 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6,756 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 2,080 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 13,421 shares. Strs Ohio reported 34,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Company accumulated 0.13% or 20,218 shares. City owns 375 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 639,586 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 80,000 shares stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.