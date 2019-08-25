As Homestreet (HMST) Stock Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Holding; Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake as Share Price Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78M shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 340,560 shares traded or 98.82% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 14/05/2018 – ISS URGES HMST HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BLUE LION NOMINEE BOGGS; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – HOMESTREET FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY, URGES VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 11/05/2018 – Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote for HomeStreet Nominees; 14/03/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION SENT REQUEST TO INSPECT HOMESTREET RECORDS; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – NO VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES OR PROPOSALS WILL BE TABULATED AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – HomeStreet lnexcusably Disenfranchises Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – NO PROXIES IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES/ PROPOSALS WILL BE RECOGNIZED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 33,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 184,793 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 34,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Llc owns 56,900 shares. D E Shaw Commerce holds 86,400 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 56,555 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 8,687 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 103,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 34,249 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 2.26M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares were bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL. EVANS GODFREY B bought $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Thursday, July 25. Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of stock.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 84,232 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 305,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15.