As Homestreet (HMST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Trimmed Stake by $301,938; Sky Investment Group Increases Holding in Honeywell International (HON)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 173,941 shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET PRELIM VOTE SHOWS ALL PROPOSALS APPROVED; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Roaring Blue Lion Failed to Apply for, or Obtain, Approval From Washington Dept of Fincl Institutions Division of Banks; 14/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “ISS REACHED THE WRONG CONCLUSION IN RECOMMENDING THAT SHAREHOLDERS NOT VOTE FOR SCOTT BOGGS”; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Resorts To Disgraceful Tactics To Further Disenfranchise Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WILL CONTINUE PURSUING HOMESTREET CHANGES; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Hldrs Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – BLUE LION:EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDS HMST HLDRS VOTE AGAINST 2 DIRS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 1.50M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21,582 shares to 551,066 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) by 21,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 20,617 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 96,493 are held by Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 2,092 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 33,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Management Limited Co reported 1.41 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,189 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 63,890 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Finance Ser holds 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 812 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeStreet `disappointed’ by Blue Lion proxy contest – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeStreet Bank seeks to pare mortgage business – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HomeStreet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HomeStreet comes to terms with activist investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity. $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares were bought by Ruh Mark R. 5,000 shares were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A, worth $143,350 on Wednesday, May 8. VAN AMEN DARRELL also bought $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 2,904 shares stake. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd owns 30,557 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Town & Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 1.57% or 20,775 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.21% or 533 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 3.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amer Natl Insurance Tx invested in 114,190 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv has 0.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,076 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.22% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.