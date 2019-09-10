As Homeserve Plc (HD) Stock Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $2.67 Million Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 134.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 619,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.64M, up from 459,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Homeserve Plc (HD) by 1269.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 205,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 221,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Homeserve Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,175 shares to 155,994 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,996 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,654 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,070 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt has 0.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,298 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 1.06% or 1.05 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 2,659 shares. Garnet Equity Holdg holds 9% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Llc stated it has 9,122 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,820 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt owns 132 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Commerce owns 14,922 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,583 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 9,294 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waverton Inv Mngmt has invested 4.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.