As Home (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Lowered Its Stake by $1.99 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 14,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 400,696 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.01M, down from 414,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,769 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Ltd. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Investment Retirement Group has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tompkins Corporation reported 49,617 shares. Macroview Mgmt Lc owns 397 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 257,050 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 327,100 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 571,168 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 2.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Cap Management invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Fincl Advsrs reported 6,667 shares. Benin has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rafferty Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 5,837 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc accumulated 54,365 shares or 1.11% of the stock. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere (NYSE:DE) by 2,869 shares to 176,797 shares, valued at $28.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

