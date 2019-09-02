As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding; Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1935.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.01M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm reported 1.04% stake. Lau Associate Lc owns 21,084 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 25,948 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt invested in 2,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 22.48M shares stake. 33,502 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bowen Hanes And Com Incorporated owns 336,106 shares. Naples Advisors Lc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Insurance Communication accumulated 0.76% or 54,825 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Co holds 8.47% or 819,291 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public owns 3.57 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 113,534 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JD) by 156,400 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 137,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,666 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gru Inc Lc stated it has 6,977 shares. 18,570 were reported by Matrix Asset. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,325 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 184,274 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Oakmont Corp has 1,170 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 7,182 shares. Rech Glob Invsts has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 16,657 shares. 2,005 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors. Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa has 3.5% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,822 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,549 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 222,669 are held by Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Company. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 1.12% or 52,988 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio.