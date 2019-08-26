As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding; Lord Abbett & Company Increased F M C Com New (FMC) Holding

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in F M C Corp Com New (FMC) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 60,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 294,334 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 233,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in F M C Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 943,492 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 11,276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 110,888 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 25,857 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has 82,092 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 65,844 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Lc Ct owns 2.11% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 827,456 shares. Citigroup holds 431,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability owns 4,249 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,820 shares. 400 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1.82M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 5,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 181,071 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 8,290 shares to 285,436 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (NYSE:FIS) by 202,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,094 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Lc invested in 613 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,924 are held by Sun Life. First Manhattan owns 45,309 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Incorporated has 1.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,607 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 4.55M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 315 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,146 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Capital Incorporated has invested 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Impala Asset Mgmt Llc holds 263,006 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

