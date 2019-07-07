As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Increased Holding; First Personal Financial Services Upped Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsr Ok holds 0.25% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Of Virginia Va invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Trust Co has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Family Office has 20,760 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,139 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com has 24,607 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited owns 3,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & owns 11,224 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.58% stake. 154,391 were reported by Wafra. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc owns 2,713 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Garde Cap invested in 0.05% or 1,634 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7,182 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Co stated it has 1,041 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,602 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 8 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Management has 0.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 162,655 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 230 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 341,869 shares. Farmers Tru reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 2.9% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kames Public Limited Com holds 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 26,269 shares. Kistler stated it has 642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advisors holds 1.52M shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

