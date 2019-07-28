As Home Depot Ord (HD) Shares Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised by $15.47 Million Its Holding; St Germain D J Co Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $1.53 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.33% or 89,450 shares. Wright Investors Serv accumulated 26,367 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 2.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sadoff Mgmt Limited Company invested 5.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 20,855 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Factory Mutual Insur Communication reported 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parthenon Ltd Com invested in 0.95% or 22,208 shares. New England And Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,749 shares. Ohio-based Beacon Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 72,269 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 52,926 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 489,013 shares. First Dallas Secs stated it has 6,397 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 0.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares to 181,234 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,979 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl stated it has 43,165 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt owns 2,945 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap holds 5,228 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 54,631 shares. Glob reported 2.20 million shares. Argent Trust Company stated it has 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,880 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 3,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,980 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 259,710 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 21,655 shares. Tctc Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 369,252 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.77M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6.48M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.