As Home Depot Ord (HD) Shares Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Position by $15.47 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Increased by $966,438 Its Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 14,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,875 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 236,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 212,012 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Interxion Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion Holding N.V. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares to 193,960 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,761 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Falling Rates = Rising Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.