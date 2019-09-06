As Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Raised Stake; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Qv Investors Has Lifted Stake

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 167,299 shares traded or 22.11% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,705 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 46,626 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,678 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 62,218 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 12,155 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 656,606 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd stated it has 32,298 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers holds 3,078 shares. Brinker invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fayez Sarofim owns 143,047 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 144,237 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 12,354 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares to 135,019 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 53,099 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 4,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 1,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Barclays Pcl reported 16,055 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 150 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 1.11 million are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Natl Bank Of America De has 36,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 19,341 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 34,217 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 18,893 shares.