As Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Upped by $15.47 Million Its Holding; Nli International Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 61,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, down from 285,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 10.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sabal Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 9.76 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holding invested in 78,141 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1,637 shares. Hallmark Cap holds 0.04% or 7,344 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,207 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,900 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.63% or 557,720 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pictet Asset accumulated 0.28% or 2.73 million shares. Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 30,455 shares. Sadoff Invest Llc has 15,051 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,193 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 224,952 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,620 shares to 35,990 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 99,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,701 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh. Murphy Mngmt has invested 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 250,752 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com reported 1.35% stake. Castleark accumulated 118,804 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Reik And Company Ltd Liability holds 4,352 shares. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amica Mutual Insur Co owns 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 46,741 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management owns 25,087 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 248,735 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 3,729 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Goelzer Incorporated reported 4,711 shares stake. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 2.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru Com has invested 2.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kistler holds 0.23% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio.