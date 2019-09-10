As Home Depot Ord (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position; Franklin Street Advisors Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 427,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 444,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares to 14,245 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 19,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,694 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank Com invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 33,588 are owned by Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Pacific Invest Management invested in 125,298 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 10,578 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,542 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgewood Ltd Llc holds 30,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartline Invest owns 32,995 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 45,235 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 812,566 shares. Stearns Financial Services Grp reported 0.51% stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 571,956 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcmillion Capital Management has 2.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Common Asset Management reported 49,221 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,155 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 22,183 were reported by Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Sky Inv Ltd has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,612 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 3,669 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 12,228 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Alethea Management Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wafra has 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miller Howard Investments invested in 250,761 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Comm National Bank accumulated 146,010 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.8% or 63,949 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 46,741 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 1.45M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.