As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Lifted Its Stake by $2.22 Million; Greenleaf Trust Lowered Eog Resources (EOG) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,432 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 2.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $217.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.20 million for 15.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares to 59,905 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM) by 32,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,472 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 25,000 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 478,997 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 465,823 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 89,501 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 115 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 277,554 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 0.5% or 62,035 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru Com has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,560 shares. Engy Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 23,300 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,977 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 164,091 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,672 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 40,593 shares. Waverton Invest Management Limited invested 3.92% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

