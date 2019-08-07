As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Lowered by $366,720 Its Stake; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Boosted by $475,904 Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.71M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 38,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nuance Communications – NUAN – Stock Price & News – Motley Fool” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Top Independent Research Firm Names Nuance a Leader in Conversational AI for Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Appoints Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares to 236,583 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 33,226 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 3,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens LP has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 23,395 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0.59% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 0.16% or 855,808 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 461,557 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 769,012 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 473 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 0% or 1.24 million shares. 11,669 are owned by Sigma Planning. Fil Limited reported 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 451,606 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 13,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,875 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 12,150 shares. Pictet North America Advisors owns 83,527 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 59,477 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 21,188 shares. Verus Financial Prtnrs accumulated 0.07% or 1,060 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.54 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 2,734 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,870 shares. 8.28M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Rdl reported 2.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burns J W Ny has invested 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.88 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 28,593 shares. 66,035 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Scotsman Corp by 27,800 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) by 63,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.