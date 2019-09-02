As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $2.95 Million; Sg Americas Securities Holding in Affiliated Managers Group In Com (AMG) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In Com (AMG) by 166.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 26,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 42,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 15,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 377,886 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc Com (NYSE:PRLB) by 21,371 shares to 1,216 shares, valued at $128,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 16,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,104 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 52,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The Illinois-based North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 20,137 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Millennium Mngmt has 26,230 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 30,660 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,313 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Somerset Co reported 2,511 shares. Hl Llc owns 19,976 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,524 shares. 4,466 are held by Cibc World Markets. Macquarie Gru reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 17,678 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited owns 6,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miller Investment Management Lp has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,292 shares. Sageworth invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Page Arthur B invested 2.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arvest Bank Division holds 3,145 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Holderness Com holds 2% or 21,749 shares in its portfolio. 122,856 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd. Lincoln Natl invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 30,164 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.46% or 30,939 shares. 55,130 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated. Oarsman Cap owns 1,492 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Com holds 4.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 55,891 shares. Cypress Cap Lc stated it has 64,507 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings.