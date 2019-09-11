As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Rdl Financial Has Increased Stake; Walthausen & Company Has Increased Its Holding in Casey’s General Store (CASY) by $762,880

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 52,244 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 46,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $169.96. About 815,148 shares traded or 117.49% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,555 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 209,700 shares. Epoch Partners Incorporated stated it has 310,629 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 63,126 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 22,501 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.01% or 7,483 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lomas Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.1% or 79,609 shares. 139 were reported by Tci Wealth. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 711,674 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0.11% or 17,813 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 183,793 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,126 shares. Voloridge Investment Llc holds 0.01% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,250 shares to 121,778 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in School Specialty Inc by 116,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,572 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).