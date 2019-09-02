As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Holding by $307,510; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Edgewood Management Has Boosted Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 213,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 214,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 12,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38B, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc World Markets, New York-based fund reported 241,188 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt has invested 2.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jcic Asset reported 2.84% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 45,911 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westover Limited Liability Co owns 14,420 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Company holds 76,218 shares. Roundview Capital reported 4,363 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 951,284 are owned by Strs Ohio. Amg Tru National Bank & Trust invested in 9,767 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru owns 97,483 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 3,913 shares. 226,446 were accumulated by Cincinnati Insurance. Patten Grp Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,551 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $168.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.