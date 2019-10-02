As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Stake by $309,051; Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Share Value Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.35 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 1,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 80,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, down from 82,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.57. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,133 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Coastline Trust reported 40,125 shares. Choate Invest holds 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 5,796 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 721,492 shares. Karpus Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sfmg Ltd Llc accumulated 3,371 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Com owns 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 11,108 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Opus Mngmt holds 84,700 shares. 106,240 were reported by Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,273 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 408,851 shares. Motco reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 126,906 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 56,800 shares to 112,400 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.