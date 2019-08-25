As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $5.55 Billion; As Intricon (IIN) Share Price Declined, Holder S Squared Technology Lowered Position

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 94,092 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 11,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21B, down from 40,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

