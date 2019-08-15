As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder Broderick Brian C Has Raised Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Upped Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $20.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.02M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.