As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Holding by $340,935; Holder Newport Asia Lifted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 160,723 shares. Pggm stated it has 1.03 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,948 shares. E&G Lp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,091 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Com Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howe & Rusling holds 0.14% or 4,347 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Inc reported 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,891 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Country Trust Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,656 shares. 43,118 are owned by Dubuque Bancshares Tru. Profund Ltd invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 144,237 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 1,248 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 37,391 shares to 41,752 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 16,400 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 39 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company owns 4,440 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.14% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 149,506 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Com. Epoch Investment Partners accumulated 0.73% or 2.74 million shares. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 168,935 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 29,287 shares. Springowl Associates reported 28,461 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 375,198 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,678 shares.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.