As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted by $450,340 Its Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 145,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, up from 139,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.24. About 5.19 million shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $22.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.39. About 1.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership reported 550 shares. 38 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,795 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1,532 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc stated it has 4,526 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. America First Lc accumulated 25 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group holds 2,735 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 1.04% or 384,256 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh owns 597 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 190 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Incorporated accumulated 5,507 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 645,075 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Samlyn Ltd Llc has 183,225 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 1.19% or 7,619 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Ltd Liability has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 79,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,029 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Inc has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,521 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 75,673 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc stated it has 1,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ent accumulated 3,513 shares. Eqis Capital holds 4,339 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Merchants holds 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,674 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Etf (IVV) by 10,888 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Inc Class A (NYSE:EL) by 2,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,991 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).