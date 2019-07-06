As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Trimmed Position; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position Held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 4,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 12,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.15M, up from 632,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 225,044 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $524,323 activity. Shares for $405,989 were sold by Carlson Randolph K.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Outlook for Electronics Semiconductors Industry Looks Bright – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 577,705 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $203.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,730 shares. 15,512 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 54,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,992 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 2,686 shares. Prudential Financial holds 517,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 39,394 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 584,156 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,458 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 32,800 shares. 24,926 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,672 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 856,275 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “US Auto Sales Still Lagging, Carmakers Still Hopeful – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot co-founder will give 90% of his reported $4.5 billion fortune to charity – MarketWatch” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Amazon-Proof Retailers – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 6,563 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 108,786 shares. 23,325 are held by Duncker Streett. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 17.28 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,729 are held by Cutter & Company Brokerage. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc holds 0.35% or 29,224 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability reported 54,137 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,264 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 5,200 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,199 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgar Lomax Communications Va stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fcg Llc invested in 1,146 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares to 137,884 shares, valued at $38.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).