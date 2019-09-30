As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Stake; Kellner Capital Raised Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $1.99 Million as Share Value Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 36,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 3.55M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,325 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.02 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd Llc accumulated 2.73M shares. Old Bancorp In holds 90,783 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2,907 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 7,070 shares. Exchange Management has 1.56% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nadler Finance Gru, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Blue Edge Lc accumulated 13,842 shares. Archford Strategies Limited holds 0.66% or 8,665 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dorsey & Whitney Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.56% or 48,596 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc reported 30,941 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Bankshares accumulated 0.19% or 2,924 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.59% stake.

