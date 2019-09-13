As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Raised by $4.05 Million Its Stake; Americas Car Mart Com (CRMT) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 19,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 70,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69 million, up from 51,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $232.77. About 752,131 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc Com (CRMT) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 20,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 25,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 41,589 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,692 shares to 118,318 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,442 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 43,925 shares to 146,965 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,312 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 18.99% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.58 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $12.53 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

