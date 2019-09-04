As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $874,398; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13M shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 17,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.24 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,155 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com, a New York-based fund reported 107,666 shares. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 0.35% or 13,300 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc holds 4,685 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Korea Investment invested in 843,398 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marco Inv Management Limited Liability has 2.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,657 shares. Copeland Capital Lc owns 19,776 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Inv Advsr invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.59M shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,389 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Cap Management La invested in 26,300 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares to 168,392 shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Campbell Newman Asset Inc stated it has 2.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Asset owns 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 682,875 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd stated it has 5,004 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Doliver Ltd Partnership invested in 0.84% or 51,707 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,152 shares. Tpg Group (Sbs) accumulated 3.42 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 28.71 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cullinan Associate has 0.66% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 221,215 shares. 76,662 were reported by Quadrant Management Limited Com. Raymond James Tru Na holds 329,884 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

