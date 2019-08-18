As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Stake by $351,058; As Hess (HES) Valuation Rose, Leucadia National Upped Stake by $5.69 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 2.39M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,616 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Linscomb Williams reported 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 57,295 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0.07% or 207,132 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise Fin invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluecrest Capital accumulated 2,968 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 33,816 shares. Dillon & Assoc reported 0.9% stake. 157,157 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 29,857 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Leisure Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reik And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 4,352 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 9,894 shares to 31,549 shares, valued at $135.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,293 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 7,500 shares. Conning stated it has 4,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 1.43M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 93,946 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 49,217 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 430 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 8,861 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 31,207 shares. 2.46 million are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 376,900 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 2,243 are owned by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Lc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar.