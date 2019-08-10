As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Tdam Usa Boosted Position by $714,340; Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 105,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Lc reported 2,155 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 31,139 shares. Hudson Valley Adv stated it has 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,029 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,491 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company Limited holds 1.51% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Piershale Financial invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Permanens Capital Lp accumulated 192 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 77,600 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 3,670 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 205,145 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 31,815 shares to 247,053 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 12,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,905 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

