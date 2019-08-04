As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased by $3.87 Million Its Position; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $21.53 Million as Stock Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 20,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 63,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — 2d Update; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 92,385 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,998 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 964 were reported by Gradient Ltd Co. 419 are held by Carroll Financial. 5,139 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,509 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts Cap Ltd has 0.78% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mariner Lc reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 5,345 shares or 0.16% of the stock. American Natl Ins Tx holds 58,900 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prns Capital Llc has 0.51% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,000 shares. Foundry Ltd accumulated 98,638 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 0% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $228.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 10,035 shares. Highlander Management Limited Company has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Oregon-based Cutler Counsel Llc has invested 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smart Portfolios Llc holds 0.08% or 500 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York accumulated 250,761 shares or 1.33% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Farmers Co has 26,929 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,054 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 59,600 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.59% or 46,399 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 37,671 shares. Ally Incorporated invested in 20,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Becker Management Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.