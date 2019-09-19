As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 379.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 33,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,444 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 8,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 1.38M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 5,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, down from 8,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $228.79. About 1.96M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.70 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 30,084 shares to 38,104 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greensky Inc by 27,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

