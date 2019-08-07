As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Position; As National Health Investors (NHI) Shares Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 67,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 69,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $206.63. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 766,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23 million, up from 756,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 58,724 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,602 shares. 13,103 are owned by Brown Advisory Lc. 22,018 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap L P. Hwg Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,663 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westwood Management Corp Il invested in 184,800 shares or 4.81% of the stock. Holderness has 21,749 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 6,465 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 7,906 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated accumulated 2,005 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 25,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Limited Ca holds 0.6% or 13,044 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares to 82,787 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Inc owns 0.12% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 5,060 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,837 shares. Invesco has 0.04% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,058 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 3,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv reported 528 shares stake. Farmers Financial Bank invested in 626 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 41,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 300 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 9,285 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 12,513 shares. Meritage Port Management has invested 0.51% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Guggenheim Lc stated it has 16,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 144,531 are owned by Century.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 174,614 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $158.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 109,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).