As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Cut Its Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $540,828 as Share Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc analyzed 5,503 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 248,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59M, down from 253,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,100 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc stated it has 16,846 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust holds 1.38% or 267,978 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,977 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.77 million shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 102,613 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Milestone Inc has 2,349 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 16,014 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Dallas has 6,397 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts reported 0.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 21,238 are owned by Schmidt P J Inv. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72B for 23.10 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 11,606 shares to 75,111 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 60,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 36,156 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Intl reported 0.08% stake. 4,623 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savant Ltd Liability Company has 2,488 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated accumulated 0.58% or 10,107 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 103,067 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 500 are held by Blume Incorporated. California-based Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.76% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 16,141 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 180,877 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Lc owns 2,703 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,583 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.