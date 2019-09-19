As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.12 Million; Kensico Capital Management Position in Olin (OLN) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 12,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86M, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,804 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 23,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,574 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd Company invested in 3,434 shares. Hartford Investment holds 143,622 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Fincl has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,822 shares. Bluespruce Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 770,272 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 108,102 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.01% or 23,364 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 41,342 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 613,215 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ghp Investment Advisors reported 9,171 shares. 105,756 were reported by Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,621 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Davidson Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 9,219 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares to 496,400 shares, valued at $95.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 206,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Lc has 0.3% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 286,830 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc reported 109 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0% stake. Putnam Ltd Liability stated it has 118,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 184,877 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Guggenheim Cap reported 0.06% stake. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 12,983 shares. 23,392 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 14,748 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Group One Trading LP reported 9,863 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.