As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Decreased by $340,935 Its Stake; Tenneco Class A (TEN) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 198,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.63 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.64M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 758,538 shares to 819,972 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

