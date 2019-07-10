As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Raised Position by $1.12 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Cut by $1.18 Million Its Position

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 2.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 21,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $209.89. About 1.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,669 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corp invested in 0% or 690 shares. 39,334 are held by Capital City Trust Company Fl. 609,584 were accumulated by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Co. Optimum Investment holds 0.21% or 6,054 shares in its portfolio. 150,295 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 13,083 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 322,279 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 21,555 shares. Scotia Incorporated reported 354,738 shares stake. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us reported 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Ser Lc invested in 1.23% or 27,747 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,321 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Invest Prns Lc has invested 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 41,379 shares to 83,766 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 105,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.88 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 1.37% or 64,042 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman owns 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,825 shares. 6,518 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Ltd Liability Co. 25,357 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mngmt Inc. Wafra Incorporated has 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New England Rech And reported 4,749 shares. Page Arthur B holds 18,267 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 13,145 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 1,264 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 1.59 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.38% or 37,051 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,965 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 85,600 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 169,285 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd stated it has 6,977 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).